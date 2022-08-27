Anderson County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputies Lucas and Nicole Shoffner were both injured but Lucas sustained very serious head injuries.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (08/27/22): Anderson County Sheriff's Office shared an update that Lucas Shoffner has woken up from his coma after saving his wife from an oncoming vehicle.

ACSO said Shoffner still faces a long road of recovery and asked for prayers for his health.

--

ORIGINAL

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for prayers after two reserve deputies were struck by a vehicle while off-duty, according to a Facebook post.

Raymond Surber, a 31-year-old deputy with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado on August 1 when he struck ACSO Reserve Deputies Lucas and Nicole Shoffner around 11:17 p.m., according to a Tennesee Highway Patrol report.

ACSO said Lucas and Nicole both suffered injuries, but Lucas took the brunt of the vehicle.

The couple was attempting to repair a dirt bike alongside a roadway when they were struck, a Facebook post by the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said.

Matt Fagiana, a former Loudon County sergeant who now works for the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, said Lucas "100 percent saved Nicole's life" by shoving her to the side.

"Let’s start praying for our buddy. If anyone is deserving of a second chance at life, it’s this guy. He’s kind, he’s loyal, he’s funny and he’s as strong as a damn ox," Fagiana said. "You got this Lucas and we are behind you and Nicole every step of the way."

Lucas sustained very serious head injuries and is in the Transplant Intensive Care Unit at the UT Medical Center. He is currently "fighting for his life," according to the ACSO.

The LCSO said Lucas was placed under a medically induced coma. On Monday, Fagiana said Lucas was being weaned off the paralytic but was still fully sedated.

"[Lucas] is an incredible young man who has devoted his entire career to serving his country and community," the ACSO said in its post. "You don't find much better than Lucas."

"Deputy Shoffner has participated in several region-wide community events alongside our Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Family and is loved by many of us," LCSO said in its post. "Lucas, everyone at LCSO is pulling for you!"

Surber has been with CCSO since 2012 and was presented with the Medal of Valor in 2015.

If you would like to donate, there is a GoFundMe page accepting donations for the Shoffners.