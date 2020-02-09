AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing East Texas girls

ATLANTA, Texas — The Atlanta (Texas) Police Department (APD) has issued an AMBER Alert for two missing children.
According to the alert, officials are searching for 1-year-old Tru Speratos.
She stands 2'6 and weighs 19 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu.
Police are also searching for 11-year-old Alex Arwood. She is described as being 4'9 and weighing 120 pounds. She has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black tank top and black shorts.
The children were last seen around 4 p.m on Monday in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta. The girls were in a 2007 gold Honda Odyssey van with the Texas license plate number: MBD2390.
Authorities have not released information concerning a suspect connected to the abduction, but believe the children are in grave danger.
If you have any information regarding this AMBER Alert, please contact the APD at (903) 796-7973 or your local law enforcement agency.