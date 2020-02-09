AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing East Texas girls

The children were last seen around 4 p.m on Monday in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas.

ATLANTA, Texas — The Atlanta (Texas) Police Department (APD) has issued an AMBER Alert for two missing children.

According to the alert, officials are searching for 1-year-old Tru Speratos.

She stands 2'6 and weighs 19 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Tru Speratos and Alex Arwood from Atlanta, TX, on 09/01/2020, TX plate MBD2390 pic.twitter.com/cGGhkEYSYj — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 1, 2020

Police are also searching for 11-year-old Alex Arwood. She is described as being 4'9 and weighing 120 pounds. She has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

The children were last seen around 4 p.m on Monday in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta. The girls were in a 2007 gold Honda Odyssey van with the Texas license plate number: MBD2390.

Authorities have not released information concerning a suspect connected to the abduction, but believe the children are in grave danger.