AMBER Alert canceled after 3 western Ohio children found safe

The Greenville Police Department said the kids were found safe.

GREENVILLE, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been canceled after three western Ohio children reported missing have been found safe.

The Greenville Police Department said the kids were found safe.

Police said the children were abducted and threatened by their father Tuesday night.

An AMBER Alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. after the children did not show up to school Wednesday morning.

Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts told CBS affiliate WHIO the father will not face charges because the children were not hurt and he is the custodial parent.

Roberts told 10TV the father is not hurt.