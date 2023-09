She already owned a popular thrift store and is opening the food stand right out front at J's Hot Diggity Dogs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — It's never too late to start something new, and one woman in South Carolina is proving that.

Joann Dehardt is 85 years young and serving up sizzling food at her new hot dog stand.

She already owned a popular thrift store and is opening the food stand right out front at J's Hot Diggity Dogs.

"I just love people and I love helping people and that's what I'm all about," Dehardt said.