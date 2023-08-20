13-year-old catches award-winning, near record-breaking Musky on Muskegon Lake: 'I was excited beyond belief'

The soon-to-be eighth grader is adding 'becoming a Master Angler' to his list of summer memories.

MUSKEGON, Michigan — There is no place like your happy place. That's where Roger Slorf spends his retirement, on Muskegon Lake.

He's doing his happy thing.

“I’ve been fishing since I was four," said Roger.

With his happy people — his grandkids, 10-year-old Aiden and 13-year-old Jameson.

“Best thing of my summer, I always love to do it," said Jameson. “I just like to feel the cast of the line and stuff, it just makes me feel better."

“Jameson, he really likes it, so that means a lot to me," smiled Roger. “He’s very dedicated."

He's especially dedicated to a certain mission.

“Jameson’s been after this Master Angler fish for about four years now," said Roger.

He's spent those years looking to the lake for his award-winning catch.

“Last week was my day," smiled Jameson.

It started with their usual fishing trip. When something tugged on Jameson’s line, it became anything but.

“It pulled me right to the back of the motor, thought I was gonna fall in," said Jameson. “I thought I gotta hold on for dear life right now."

Twenty grueling minutes later, he had it.

“I was shaking the entire time," said Jameson.

“I got it in the boat and realized what we had," said Roger.

What they had was a Musky. A Master Angler-winning, near state-record winning Musky.

“I think the state record was 48 inches and this was 45 and one quarter inch," said Roger. “That’s the biggest fish I’ve ever seen caught, as a matter of fact."

“I was excited beyond belief," smiled Jameson.

Jameson Bever, Master Angler, soon-to-be 8th grade student would get exactly what he wished — catching a one in 10,000 fish with one in a million company.

