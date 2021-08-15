1 hurt after 'small metal object' falls from roller coaster at Cedar Point

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point announced a "female guest" was hurt Sunday afternoon after she was hit by a small object from a roller coaster.

A spokesperson for the amusement park said in a statement it happened at 4:30 p.m.

The guest was waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster when the small metal object fell from a train as the ride was ending its run.

The park says the guest was hit and the Sandusky Fire Department and medics responded soon after.

She was later taken to a hospital, but the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

"At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family," the park's spokesperson said.