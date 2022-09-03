Tours of Corvette plant to resume by year's end

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green said it will resume tours after a five-year hiatus.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Tours of the Corvette assembly plant are set to resume for the first time in about five years, officials said.

Tickets can be purchased through the National Corvette Museum’s website beginning on Nov. 1 for tours that will begin before the end of the year, a statement from the museum said.

General Motors moved production of the Chevrolet Corvette to Bowling Green, Kentucky in 1981 and plant tours allow visitors to watch as the sports cars are made.

Tours of the 1.7 million-square-foot (157,935 square-meter) plant were suspended in 2017 due to changes that were being made to the facility and that continued when the COVID 19 pandemic hit, the statement said.

“We have been waiting for this day for what feels like an eternity,” said Kai Spande, plant director for the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant and Board Chairman of the National Corvette Museum. “We cannot wait to start welcoming Corvette customers, enthusiasts, and friends back for tours of our plant.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.