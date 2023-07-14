Police: Woman who went missing in Louisville park found dead

Lynnden Bray, 24, was last seen walking her dogs in the city's Jefferson Memorial Forest. Her body was discovered hours after a large search Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A search for a missing Louisville woman has come to an unfortunate end late Friday afternoon.

Lynnden Bray, 24, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday walking her dogs near the Paul Yost Recreation Area in the Jefferson Memorial Forest, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Both dogs were found in the area, but Bray was not with them.

Hours after an extensive search for the missing woman on Friday, an LMPD spokesperson confirmed Bray's body had been found.

Authorities said a death investigation has begun. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this with imore nformation as we receive it.

