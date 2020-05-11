In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin recount. Now he seeks another.

Recounts seldom end in a result that changes the election's outcome.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will ask for a recount in Wisconsin, where former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner Wednesday afternoon by The Associated Press.

The U.S. presidential race remained undecided after Tuesday because neither candidate had reached the required 270 electoral votes.

Biden won Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes, or about six-tenths of a percentage point, based on unofficial results. Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes, which all go to Biden if the result stands.

The Trump campaign can seek a recount in Wisconsin because the margin was within one percentage point. Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien cited “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties.”

Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago, almost the same margin by which Biden won this year.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted about a 2011 recount in the state that only changed roughly 300 votes, and a recount of the 2016 presidential election that changed just 131.

Trump’s win then was 0.77%, and subject to a recount requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein. In that recount, Democrat Hillary Clinton gained 713 votes, and Trump picked up 844, resulting in a net increase for Trump of 131 votes.

Typically, recounts just don’t swing enough votes to change the winner. According to FairVote, a nonpartisan group that researches elections, only 27 elections out of 4,687 statewide general elections between 2000 and 2015 ended up with recounts. Of those, only three resulted in a change of the winner, all leading to wins for Democrats.

In the 2000 presidential election, Republican George W. Bush beat Democrat Al Gore by such a small amount in Florida that a recount was required by state law. The Supreme Court ended the recount after a month of legal battles. Bush won Florida and, as a result, the presidency.

Trump has also said that he'll take the election to the Supreme Court. However, it's unclear what Trump means as vote tabulations in the U.S. routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop,” Trump told supporters at the White House.

Voting is over. But, counting continues across the nation. States won't count absentee votes postmarked after Nov. 3.

Wisconsin’s top elections official, Meagan Wolfe, didn't directly address the Trump campaign’s claim of irregularities. Instead, she defended the state's processes, noting the 2016 recount showed no widespread problems.

“There are no dark corners or locked doors on elections,” Wolfe said.

Unlike in previous years, states are contending with an avalanche of mail ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Every election, what’s reported on the night of are unofficial results and counting extends past Election Day. This year, with so many mail ballots and close races in salient states, it was expected to take more time to count every vote.