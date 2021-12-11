When baby won't wait, first responders meet mom on her lawn

Emily and Michael Johnson had a plan for the day Baby Thomas would arrive. Thomas had a different plan.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Part of the preparation for most expectant couples is a plan for the day the baby arrives.

In the case of a California couple, that plan went right out the window. And onto the lawn.

Emily Johnson and her husband Michael were getting ready to leave for the hospital, once her contractions began. Before long, it became apparent that they would have to move quickly.

"The contractions went to five minutes, and three minutes and two minutes and one minute," Emily said. "And we were like, 'Oh, we gotta get in the car!'"

They got as far as the front yard.

"I stood at the car and just said no," said Emily. "I'm just I'm going to get on the grass. I'm going to be here. This is gonna be my spot."

Emily's mother was next to arrive.

"I'm on my hands and knees, and a little head comes up," her mother said.

The entire event was captured on a doorbell camera, video that will presumably be used in the years to come to help tell the story of Baby Thomas' arrival.