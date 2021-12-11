When baby won't wait, first responders meet mom on her lawn

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Part of the preparation for most expectant couples is a plan for the day the baby arrives.
In the case of a California couple, that plan went right out the window. And onto the lawn.
Emily Johnson and her husband Michael were getting ready to leave for the hospital, once her contractions began. Before long, it became apparent that they would have to move quickly.
"The contractions went to five minutes, and three minutes and two minutes and one minute," Emily said. "And we were like, 'Oh, we gotta get in the car!'"
They got as far as the front yard.
"I stood at the car and just said no," said Emily. "I'm just I'm going to get on the grass. I'm going to be here. This is gonna be my spot."
Emily's mother was next to arrive.
"I'm on my hands and knees, and a little head comes up," her mother said.
The entire event was captured on a doorbell camera, video that will presumably be used in the years to come to help tell the story of Baby Thomas' arrival.
What other people are reading:
- A year after Levi and Lainey's near-drowning, Zionsville family hopeful for boy's full recovery
- Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler sentenced for theft of government funds
- Former Indiana pastor and school nurse sentenced to 105 years for child molesting
- ‘Counting your last breaths’ | Teen seen trying to stop Travis Scott show thought he was going to die
- Sexual assault survivor shares story as sexual abuse reports rise at Indiana college campuses
- New redevelopment plans to transform Lafayette Square Mall
- Group struggles to continue mission of feeding Indy's homeless after both of their trucks break down
- Workers struggling to find jobs despite reported 'labor shortage'