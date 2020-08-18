The message of the video is geared to students heading into a school year unlike before as a result of the pandemic.

ALBANY, Ga. — Callie Evans and Audri Williams know how to get the school bells ringing.

Albany, Georgia’s Monroe Comprehensive High School teachers cooked up a music video for students prepared to grab their laptops as more schools head to a virtual classroom experience.

In the clip dubbed “What’s Poppin,” teacher Callie Evans, who also coaches the Monroe Cheerleaders, joined her team for her verse.

The message of the rap is something everyone can dance and relate to – students heading into an unpredictable school year as a result of the pandemic.

Evans went to Instagram to unveil the music video inspired by the Jack Harlow single "What's Poppin?'

”Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year,” Evans wrote.

For the music video, Evans certainly didn't miss a beat. Her catchy lyrics and eye-popping choreography put you in mind of a fun back-to-school commercial.

"What’s poppin’, Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in. You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’. Gone log in, every day, every morning, I’m watchin’," Evans rapped.

Williams, who is also a teacher at Monroe High School, dropped her part of the song on her Instagram page. Williams, who noted “we are in for a wild ride this school year,” also joined the cheerleaders to bust some movies for the music video.

“What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up,” Williams wrote.

“What’s Poppin” was directed by Jamal Overstreet of Overstreet Media Services.