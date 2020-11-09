A teen in Waterbury, Connecticut saved four lives from a burning vehicle.

WATERBURY, Conn. — On Wednesday, we've learned that superheroes can come in all shapes and sizes!

Police in Waterbury said on their Facebook page, that a vehicle was burning on West Main Street. At the time 18-year-old Justin Gavin was walking on this same street when he saw a car in flames rolling to a stop on Sperry Street.

Without hesitation or concern for his safety, Gavin decided to help this family escape the growing fire.

Gavin approached the car while flames were still brewing and were able to open the door to allow the women to escape. Meanwhile, as the flames grew larger he noticed that three kids, the youngest being a one-year-old, were also stuck inside of the vehicle. Gavin then proceeded to remove all of the children away from the burning car.

The mother thanked Gavin for saving their lives during this time.

"Thank you Justin Gavin for being a great Waterbury citizen today you prevented a horrible tragedy," said Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

Chief Spagnolo honored Gavin in front of his girlfriend and the command staff members for his heroic act.