WATCH: Tornado spotted in Panama City Beach, Florida

A tornado was seen moving with strong waves toward the shore in Panama City Beach, Florida on Saturday.

Officials say a home and convenience store were leveled by the storm.

As of Saturday afternoon, no injures had been reported.

A wave of severe storms moved through the Florida Panhandle and other states on Saturday morning.

There are reports of damaged homes and buildings from extreme winds and tornadoes. Plus, several thousand customers reportedly lost power.