LIVESTREAM: 'Celebrating America' special hosted by Tom Hanks

WASHINGTON — The "Celebrating America" primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks caps off the festivities Wednesday surrounding President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration.

A star-studded lineup of celebrities will take part in the 90-minute event that's taking the place of the usual multiple inaugural balls.

The "Celebrating America" line-up includes "Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, musicians Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi.

Hanks, Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will be joined by basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, chef Jose Andres, labor leader Dolores Huerta and Kim Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history.

The inaugural committee has made sure to blend this high-powered list with ordinary Americans and inspiring stories. Segments will include tributes to a UPS driver, a kindergarten teacher and Sandra Lindsay, the first in New York to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial. The show will be carried by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS as well as the committee’s social media channels and streaming partners.

In addition to the celebrities taking part in the "Celebrating America" special, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks performed at the swearing-in ceremony.

Lady Gaga wore a large dove pin and a billowing, red sculpted skirt as she sang into a golden microphone and delivered an emotional and powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”