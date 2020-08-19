WATCH: 'Death on the Nile' trailer released, sequel to 'Murder on the Orient Express'

The film's star-studded cast includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey and Russell Brand.

Following the major box office success of "Murder on the Orient Express," director Kenneth Branagh is back with his sequel, "Death on the Nile."

The first trailer was released on Wednesday and everyone in the star-studded cast is a suspect.

Teaming up with "Orient Express" screenwriter Michael Green, Branagh worked to adapt another book from British author Agatha Christie. In addition to his role as director, Branagh will also return as the fictional detective Hercule Poirot.

Also featured in the new film is Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.

The plot focuses on world-renowned detective Poirot as he becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously wrong while vacationing in Egypt.

In an interview with the Associated Press in 2017, while the new movie was in pre-production, Branagh discussed the multiple possibilities given Christie's numerous stories.

“I think there are possibilities, aren’t there? With 66 books and short stories and plays, she — and she often brings people together in her own books actually, so innately — she enjoyed that,” he told the outlet. “You feel as though there is a world — just like with Dickens, there’s a complete world that she’s created — certain kinds of characters who live in her world — that I think has real possibilities.”

This isn't the first adaptation of Christie's novel. "Death on the Nile" was previously made for the screen in 1978 when Peter Ustinov, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Jane Birken, Angela Lansbury, David Niven, and Maggie Smith starred in the film.

"Murder on the Orient Express" hit theaters in 2017 and internationally grossed $352 million.