Jesse Ward, 9, has spent the last two weeks mowing lawns for members of his community

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For the past two weeks, 9-year-old Jesse Ward has helped out members of his community.

He mows lawns for the elderly, disabled, veterans and single mothers.

"Some people, they can't cut their grass, they have to hire somebody to do it," Ward said. "I'm doing this for free."

He's taking part in a service initiative called the 50 Yard Challenge, which was founded by Rodney Smith from Alabama.

Smith encourages youth ages 7-17 to mow 50 lawns in their communities free of charge. He mails each kid a t-shirt, earplugs and safety glasses to get them started.

So far he's mowed three lawns – two for single mothers and one for an elderly couple.

Jesse plans to cut all 50 yards by the end of October. Everyone has been grateful for his good deed.

"One person said, 'This is the best my yard has ever looked.' And then the other person said, 'My yard looks really good, thank you,'" he said.

Jesse's family has been supportive along the way. His mom, Jennifer Ward, created a Facebook page for Jesse to document his progress and to connect with people needing their lawn done.

"He enjoys doing it. Just because he feels good about himself doing it, like paying it forward for someone, so it makes me feel good that it makes him happy," Jennifer said.

If you're in need of getting your lawn cut, you can connect with Jesse on his Facebook group, Jesse's 50 Yard Challenge.