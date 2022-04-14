Virginia man proposes to girlfriend with help from police

ALTAVISTA, Va. — A Virginia couple now has a story they'll never forget after a man enlisted the help of police to propose to his girlfriend.
Ben wanted to make the moment memorable, and he succeeded.
With the help of Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks, Ben got pulled over in his truck with Sierra, his girlfriend, in the passenger seat looking on. Merricks' body camera was recording during the stunt.
"Do you have anything illegal in the truck?" Merricks asks Ben before asking him to get out of the truck.
Ben took the opportunity to get down on one knee behind the truck while Merricks walked to the passenger side and asked Sierra to get out and follow him to the back of the truck.
That's when Sierra realized what was going on. Ben popped the question, and despite her initial confusion, she said yes.
"As the Chief of a small-town Police department, I have the opportunity to do a lot of things. Some days are better than others. Today was one of the good days," Merricks later wrote on Facebook. "I have had a lot of happy moments in my 33-year career, but this one ranks up there as one of the best."
