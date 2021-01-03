x
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 2013 through 2018 model years.
In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

DETROIT — The U.S. government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 2013 through 2018 model years.

The RAV4 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t a pickup truck.

In documents posted Monday, the agency says fires start on the left side of the engine compartment. A terminal on the 12-volt battery may short to the frame, causing loss of electrical power, engine stalling or a fire.

Most of the fires happened while the vehicles are being driven, but four owners complained that fire broke out with the engine off.

The agency says improper battery installation or front-end collision repair was a factor. NHTSA says the RAV4 has a higher number of fire complaints in the battery area than comparable vehicles.

Investigators will try to understand better what is contributing to the fires. The vehicles aren’t being recalled but the investigation could lead to one.

People walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Toyota has reported a nearly 4% increase in fiscal first quarter profit on improved sales, but the Japanese automaker slightly lowered its full year forecasts because of unfavorable currency exchange rates. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

