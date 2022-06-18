US financial markets will be closed Monday for Juneteenth

Since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, many places will be observing Juneteenth on Monday, June 20.

NEW YORK — U.S. financial markets will observe the Juneteenth holiday for the first time on Monday.

Last year, Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday to mark the effective end of slavery in the U.S.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers brought news to Black people who were still enslaved in Galveston, Texas that they were free. That was two months after the Confederacy surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 ½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

The New York Stock Exchange is among several financial institutions, government offices and businesses that will be closed Monday.

Like with most federal holidays, the U.S. Post Office will be closed. This will be the first time the post office ceases operations for Juneteenth since it had too short of a notice to observe the holiday in 2021.

A handful of banks including Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase and Co. and Wells Fargo will also all be closed.

And, most federal government offices will be closed on Monday, however, jurisdiction falls on cities and local governments on whether they'll remain open.

So, what will be open? Generally, most businesses. Here's a short list of stores that will have normal operating hours.

Stores and pharmacies: