Ukrainian woman, children find refuge with Indiana family

Olga Skrypak and her children made a difficult decision to flee their home for safety in the United States when the Russians invaded Ukraine.

INDIANAPOLIS — Becky Gluff and her husband Randy have a full house now. Their friend Olga Skrypak and her kids are staying with them after fleeing Ukraine.

"When she called me that morning they decided to leave, you could hear the guns and the bombs in the background. It was traumatizing for me on a two-minute phone call. I didn't care what we did, we are getting you here," Gluff said.

While in Ukraine, Skrypak said she and her family were forced to run to bomb shelters several times a day, praying they would have a home to return to when they got out.

"To me, it was scary, but I was so happy I was with my family," said Skrypak's daughter, Liza.

"Someone decided it's OK to bomb the civilized world, the center of Europe in the 21st century. I mean, who would believe this?" Olga said.

It was a hard decision to leave. Her husband is a minister and stayed behind to help. They had hoped the war would end before they would have to flee, but ultimately it was getting too dangerous.

"She helped me make the decision to leave. It was a wise decision to fight for the lives of your children," said Olga.

They came with the few items they could carry, like electronics, clothes, and a Bible.

"When I read this, I can find a lot of stories. People had the same situations. What they did in those situations I can see, try, and do the same," said Olga's son, Herman.

As they prepare to start a new chapter, they can't help but look back.

"Strange thing you don't hear sirens, but every strange noise makes you wake up and shiver. Like a thunderstorm or every plane passing by makes your heart beat faster," said Olga.

They said the Hoosier hospitality has made a bitter situation a little sweeter.

"It's really impressive how human beings can be united when times of trouble come," said Olga.

"We all need to reach out and care for each other and it really does make a difference in one person's life," said Gluff.