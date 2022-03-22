Midwest Food Bank seeks donations to send meals to Ukraine

The food bank is partnering with Convoy of Hope to get 240,000 servings to people near the Ukrainian border.

INDIANAPOLIS — Midwest Food Bank is asking for your help in their effort to provide high nutrition food items to Ukrainian refugees.

“Our local community is eager to support the people of Ukraine,” said executive director John Whitaker. “Midwest Food Bank is blessed to be able to offer this service.”

The food bank is working with a national faith-based organization to get 240,000 servings to people near the Ukrainian border.

“Midwest Food Bank’s partnership with Convoy of Hope allows us to do what we do best,” said Mike Hoffman, Midwest Food Bank's inventory and logistics director. "Supporters can have confidence these meals will get into the hands of those in need.”

Tender Mercies, the food bank’s nutritious rice and beans meal, is produced in Illinois. The meals will be picked up there on March 23.