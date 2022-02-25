IU students protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine

Several IU students from Ukraine in the crowd are fearful for their families' safety, but hopeful for the future of their home country.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple hundred people stood in the cold Friday afternoon on the Indiana University campus in Bloomington, showing their support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

The crowd sang the Ukrainian national anthem and chanted “Long live Ukraine!” while holding signs and the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag. The peaceful protest lasted about an hour in front of the Sample Gates.

Most in the crowd were not alive when Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union. They are outraged by the Russian invasion.

"It's very scary and it's very bad to watch, especially having family over there," said IU freshman Yaroslav Chalyi.

Chalyi feels like he should be back home helping to fight to protect the capital city, his hometown of Kyiv.

"I do feel like I'm obligated to be there,” said Chalyi. “I don't feel good about being here right now, because I understand that there people go through more than I do here. Nobody expected Putin to be such an aggressor again and again, and actually attack the city."

IU graduate student Iryna Voloshyna was nearly brought to tears by the support at the protest.

"It's overwhelming how many people showed up today,” said Voloshyna. “I didn't realize that there are so many Ukrainian flags in Bloomington, actually."

Voloshyna believes her home country will survive the invasion.

"It's a heated battle in Ukraine,” said Voloshyna. “I'm constantly in touch with my family and my friends trying to just know where they are and what's happening to them. I admire them. Men, women - they take weapons to their hands to protect their towns and cities and they're not leaving."

"We vehemently reject the war that has been started in Ukraine,” Sarah Phillips shouted to the crowd.

Phillips is the director of Robert F. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute at IU.

"We call for NATO to send troops to Ukraine,” said Phillips. “We call for donations to support the Ukrainian military. We call for humanitarian organizations to get ready and get on the ground to help the Ukrainians. We are going to see a terrible refugee crisis in the next few days and weeks."

The protestors say sanctions against Russia are not enough.