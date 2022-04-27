Indiana National Guard sending military equipment to Ukraine

The military aid is part of a directive from President Biden to provide military assistance to defend Ukraine.

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — The Indiana National Guard said it is sending military equipment to Ukraine for their military to use while defending their country from Russia's invasion.

Indiana Guard personnel inspected, repaired and test drove M113 armored personnel carriers for transport to Ukraine.

The armored personnel carriers were shipped from Camp Atterbury.

Guard commanders said the equipment was sent at the directive of President Biden to provide military aid to Ukraine.