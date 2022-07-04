Fox reporter Benjamin Hall reveals extent of injuries from Ukraine attack for 1st time

Benjamin Hall was severely injured in the attack that killed colleagues Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova near Kyiv last month.

A reporter for Fox News who was seriously injured while covering the war in Ukraine paid tribute Thursday to two colleagues who were killed in the same attack. He also revealed the severity of his own injuries, including the loss of limbs.

Benjamin Hall, who was evacuated from Ukraine, posted a photo to social media showing him on a hospital gurney, still recovering from the March 14 attack. He was wearing an eye patch in the photo.

"To sum it up, I've lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other," Hall wrote. "One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!"

Hall was traveling with veteran photographer Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova when their vehicle came under fire outside Kyiv. Zakrzewski, 55, and Kuvshynova, 24, were killed.

Hall paid tribute to his fallen colleagues.

"It's been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn't make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP," Hall wrote.

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, the network said. Kuvshynova was a consultant helping Fox's crews navigate the Kyiv area.

How did Benjamin Hall get out of Ukraine?

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin told People magazine Tuesday how Hall was evacuated from the country. Griffin said she reached out to the group Save Our Allies, which rescues Americans from war-torn regions.

Once it was determined where Hall had been taken after the attack and it was determined he was OK to travel, Save Our Allies reportedly got him to the border in Poland. To do it, Hall had to be kept stable in an ambulance that traveled 12 hours over treacherous terrain and damaged roads in a war zone.

Griffin told People she was also able to connect with Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. That ultimately led the U.S. military to meet Hall at the border and transport him to Germany for treatment.