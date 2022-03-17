'It is a humanitarian crisis' | Arnold Schwarzenegger urges Russian people, soldiers to spread truth about crisis in Ukraine

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a nine-minute video on Thursday addressing the conflict in Ukraine.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a nine-minute video on Thursday addressing the conflict in Ukraine.

"The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me. That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there," Schwarzenegger said.

He called on people in Russia and soldiers in Ukraine to understand possible disinformation about the invasion.

"It is a humanitarian crisis", Schwarzenegger said in the video.

Schwarzenegger said 141 nations at the U.N. voted that Russia was the aggressor and only 4 four countries in the entire world voted with Russia.

"This is not the war to defend Russia. This is an illegal war. your lives, your limbs your futures are being sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world," Schwarzenegger said.

"I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth," Schwarzenegger wrote in a Twitter post.

Watch his full message HERE.

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022