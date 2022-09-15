Report: Uber responding to possible hack

The company says it is responding to an unspecified “cybersecurity incident.”

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber says it is responding to an unspecified “cybersecurity incident.”

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing service said on Twitter Thursday night that it is in touch with law enforcement and will have updates as soon as they are available.

The company confirmed in an email to The Associated Press Thursday night that the tweet is authentic. It did not answer questions about what exactly was breached or whether the ride-hailing platform was affected.

The email said that updates would be posted on its Uber Comms twitter feed.

According to the New York Times, a hacker breached an employee's Slack account and posted a message reading: “I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.”

We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) September 16, 2022

The hacker posted images to prove they had gained access to company systems, the New York Times and Washington Post both reported Thursday. which included Uber source code, email and other internal systems.