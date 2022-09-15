Report: Uber responding to possible hack

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber says it is responding to an unspecified “cybersecurity incident.”
The San Francisco-based ride-hailing service said on Twitter Thursday night that it is in touch with law enforcement and will have updates as soon as they are available.
The company confirmed in an email to The Associated Press Thursday night that the tweet is authentic. It did not answer questions about what exactly was breached or whether the ride-hailing platform was affected.
The email said that updates would be posted on its Uber Comms twitter feed.
According to the New York Times, a hacker breached an employee's Slack account and posted a message reading: “I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.”
The hacker posted images to prove they had gained access to company systems, the New York Times and Washington Post both reported Thursday. which included Uber source code, email and other internal systems.
This isn't the first time Uber has been at the center of a cybersecurity incident. In 2016, hackers stole information from 57 million driver and rider accounts. The company paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the information but didn't disclose the breach for more than a year.