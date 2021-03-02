Uber will bring the booze after acquiring Drizly for $1.1B

Boston-based Drizly formed about eight years ago and delivers alcohol in 26 U.S. states where it is legal.

NEW YORK — Mobile ride-hailing company Uber said Tuesday that it's acquiring the alcohol-delivery platform Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash.

Uber expects more than 90% of the sum to be paid to Drizly stockholders in shares of Uber common stock and the remainder paid in cash.

Boston-based Drizly formed about eight years ago and delivers alcohol in 26 U.S. states where it is legal. It's also the leading on-demand alcohol marketplace in the United States and is available and designed to be fully compliant with local regulations in more than 1,400 cities across a majority of US states.

The company currently works with thousands of businesses to provide consumers with a wide selection of beer, wine, and spirits with competitive, transparent pricing.

Upon closing of the deal, expected in the first half of this year, Drizly will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber. The companies said in a press release that Drizly’s marketplace will eventually be integrated with the Uber Eats app, while also maintaining a separate Drizly app.