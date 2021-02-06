Tyson recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken due to listeria concerns

The USDA's investigation found three illnesses and one death associated with the products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products over concerns of potential listeria contamination.

According to a USDA press release, the department first learned of potential contamination back on June 9, 2021, when it was notified of two people sick with listeriosis. Through an investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the USDA learned of three people who had gotten sick from the chicken products, and one who had died.

According to Tyson, all of the affected products were produced in the same facility in Dexter, Mo., between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, and distributed across the country. Overall, 30 different chicken products are affected, all of which can be found on the USDA's website here, along with product labels.

For the safety of consumers and their families, today we issued a voluntary recall for some fully cooked chicken products. It does not include chicken nuggets or fresh products. Please read our news release. https://t.co/CxdKNZWTK0 pic.twitter.com/BqW6Z6DP9P — Tyson Foods (@TysonFoods) July 4, 2021

“We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day,” Tyson Foods' Scott Brooks said in a press release. “We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety.”

According to the USDA, the contaminated products may cause an infection known as listeriosis. Listeriosis is particularly dangerous for older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and babies, and presents with symptoms like fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.