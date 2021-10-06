Reports: Twitch source code, streamer payouts part of massive data leak

The company confirmed the leak hours after an anonymous user posted 125GB of data on the forum site 4chan.

WASHINGTON — Twitch, the massively popular livestreaming platform, has confirmed a data breach Wednesday.

The company confirmed news of the leak on Twitter, but says they don't know yet what the full extent of the leak is.

Twitch's tweet came shortly after an anonymous user posted 128 gigabytes of data from the streaming site to a 4chan forum. According to the New York Times, the posted download includes information about the platform's source code, payouts to streamers, and a rumored game store to rival Steam.

"We can confirm a breach has taken place," Twitch's tweet reads. "Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us."

Twitch was founded in 2005 as a startup called justin.tv, according to Business Insider, and was later acquired by Amazon in 2014 for $970 million.

According to Video Game Chronicle, the leak shows that 81 content creators have made more than $1 million on the platform.

While the numbers included in the leak haven't been independently verified, some streamers have confirmed the numbers on Twitter.