Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Jared Kushner's father

Trump has granted clemency to 49 people either through pardons or sentence commutations in the past two days.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, in the latest burst of clemency in his final weeks at the White House.

The actions bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

The pardons of Manafort and Roger Stone, who months earlier had his sentence commuted by Trump, underscore the president's determination to use the power of his office he final weeks to unravel the results of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and to come to the aid of associates he feels were wrongly pursued.

On Tuesday, he pardoned two people who were convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, former members of Congress who were early supporters and former government contractors convicted in the killings of Iraqi civilians.