Texas 4-year-old loses both parents to COVID-19

Within months of losing his father to COVID-19, Raiden Gonzalez had to say goodbye to to his mother, too.

SAN ANTONIO — A 4-year-old boy in Texas is preparing for a big birthday, but he'll have to celebrate without the two most important people in his life: his parents.

Both of Raiden Gonzalez's parents died after losing their battles with COVID-19, just months apart. His family is now urging people to wear masks and stay safe.

"With Raiden being left behind, you know, it's very hard," said Raiden's grandmother, Rose Salinas.

Raiden's father, Adan, was exposed to the virus at work, according to his family. He tested positive June 3 and was hospitalized June 9.

"They did say he was one of the two sickest in the hospital," Salinas said.

Adan died June 26 after spending nearly a month in the ICU.

Days and months went by, and Raiden's mother, Mariah, was mourning, but she was healthy. That was until Oct. 5.

"She went via ambulance Monday evening around 9:30," Raiden's great aunt Margie Bryant said. "By 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, she was gone."

The loss of Adan and Mariah will forever impact their 4-year-old son.

"He says he wants to talk like him, he wants to be like him," Bryant said.

Despite wanting to be like daddy, Grant said the loss of his mom has been harder on Raiden.

"A couple of days ago, he said he wishes he could bring her back," Grant said.

But Raiden's birthday is right around the corner.

"This is a milestone birthday. He's been very upset because his mom and dad are not here to celebrate with him," Bryant said.

The family said they hope to lift Raiden's spirits with a drive-thru roar and wave parade, lining up one of his favorite things: fire trucks.

As Raiden and his family mourn their loss, they hope the community will do its part to slow the spread.