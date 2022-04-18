Maryland husband buys $5 lottery ticket to cheer wife up, wins $50,000

A Maryland husband's small gesture paid off in a big way.

BALTIMORE — A Maryland teacher won $50,000 with a $5 scratch-off that her husband bought her in the hopes of cheering her up after a rough week.

Robyn Mejia is a 39-year-old mother of two who has been working as a teacher for 18 years.

For Mejia, this lucky ticket not only lifted her spirits, but it made her and her husband's dream to buy a new house a reality.

“We have been saving money for a down payment on a house, thinking we would be ready by the end of the year,” said Mejia. “But now, we don’t have to wait!”

Mejia scratched off the ticket on March 12, soon after her husband brought it home from a local 7-Eleven. The couple couldn't believe their eyes when it revealed a $50,000 top prize, according to a press release from the Maryland Lottery.

To add to their luck, the couple said they only play lottery games "maybe once a year."

“My husband took the ticket to the store to scan it, just to be sure it was real,” Mejia said. “We also asked my brother-in-law to come over and scan it on the Maryland Lottery app."

Mejia kept the ticket in a safe until her school system's spring break, when she was able to travel to Baltimore to claim her prize.