x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Maryland husband buys $5 lottery ticket to cheer wife up, wins $50,000

A Maryland husband's small gesture paid off in a big way.
Credit: Maryland Lottery

BALTIMORE — A Maryland teacher won $50,000 with a $5 scratch-off that her husband bought her in the hopes of cheering her up after a rough week. 

Robyn Mejia is a 39-year-old mother of two who has been working as a teacher for 18 years. 

For Mejia, this lucky ticket not only lifted her spirits, but it made her and her husband's dream to buy a new house a reality. 

“We have been saving money for a down payment on a house, thinking we would be ready by the end of the year,” said Mejia. “But now, we don’t have to wait!”

RELATED: Woman accidentally wins $10 million on lottery scratcher after stranger bumps into her

Mejia scratched off the ticket on March 12, soon after her husband brought it home from a local 7-Eleven. The couple couldn't believe their eyes when it revealed a $50,000 top prize, according to a press release from the Maryland Lottery

To add to their luck, the couple said they only play lottery games "maybe once a year."

“My husband took the ticket to the store to scan it, just to be sure it was real,” Mejia said. “We also asked my brother-in-law to come over and scan it on the Maryland Lottery app."

Mejia kept the ticket in a safe until her school system's spring break, when she was able to travel to Baltimore to claim her prize. 

What other people are reading:

More Videos

In Other News

Police: 3 detained in SC mall shooting, no fatalities