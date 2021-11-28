Target gives sneak peak of 2-day Cyber Monday sale

With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, Target is launching Cyber Monday on Sunday.

Target is getting an early jump on Cyber Monday with deals starting on Sunday, revealing a sneak peek of its two day online sales event. It's also announcing deals throughout the first week of December.

The retailer, which announced last week it will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving, is offering up deals on home and personal electronics, video games, home furniture, bedding, bath apparel and accessories both Sunday and Monday. It's also offering discounts Monday on small appliances, cosmetics, supplements, nutrition and health items.

For the rest of the week, Target is advertising deals on televisions, laptops, security cameras, small appliances, toys, books, and games.

Walmart also announced its Cyber Monday deals which include a restock of the elusive PlayStation 5, but only for Walmart+ members.

Cyber Monday got its start because people shopped online while at work on the Monday after Thanksgiving. It's the bookend to the holiday shopping weekend that begins with Black Friday.

But online shopping has become so commonplace that even Black Friday has become a Cyber Monday of sorts. Still, malls and stores reported decent-sized crowds on Black Friday this year, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics.

Black Friday retail sales surged 29.8% through mid-afternoon, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all types of payments, including cash and credit cards. That was above its 20% growth forecast for the day. Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard, says the numbers speak to the “strength of the consumer."