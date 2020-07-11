Packaged romaine lettuce recalled over E.coli concerns

The packaged single head romaine lettuce, recalled out of an abundance of caution due to possible E.coli contamination, was sold in 19 states.

According to a post on the Food and Drug Administration website, Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand out of an abundance of caution. It comes after tests on a random sample.

The lettuce is labeled with packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020 and UPC number 0-27918-20314-9. It was distributed in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington state, Wisconsin and Puerto Rico.

Anyone who has this lettuce at home is advised to not eat it and to throw it out. It's unlikely the lettuce is still in stores due to its shelf life.