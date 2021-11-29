Verizon, T-Mobile outages reported Monday, mainly on East Coast

The issues started around noon ET Monday and continued for several hours. Both wireless carriers indicated the problem was not on their end.

T-Mobile and Verizon customers Monday reported significant service outages, according to a website that tracks technical disruptions. Both companies indicated the issue was not on their end.

Status updates from Downdetector.com indicate the disruptions began around 12 p.m. EST. At its peak around 5 p.m. ET, approximately 3,600 T-Mobile customers were reporting issues. That was down to about 3,100 reports as of 7:15 p.m. ET.

Verizon had a peak of approximately 2,300 reports just after 5 p.m. ET, but that had dropped to about 1,300 by 7:15 p.m. ET.

Responding to an initial request for comment, Verizon said there were no issues with its network. T-Mobile also said it was not an issue on their end.

In a follow-up request for comment, Verizon maintained the issue was not on its end. A follow-up comment request from T-Mobile was not immediately replied to.

A live outage map on the Downdetector website indicated the most reported locations were major cities on the East Coast, industrial Midwest and southeastern U.S.

The website uses reports provided directly by its visitors, so the number of actual outages may be larger. "Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day," the company said on its status pages.

The terms "T-Mobile outages" and "Verizon outage" were also trending on Google.