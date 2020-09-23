58% of Americans say they’ll stop using cash after COVID-19, study says

One in three Americans have stopped using cash in recent months because they’re worried about the coronavirus or other health concerns.

HOUSTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways we’re spending money, including how we’re paying for things.

In a new study by Travis Credit Union, half of Americans said that they’ve been using less cash during the pandemic.

The study also found:

58% plan to stop using cash completely after Covid-19

49% would like to see cash and coins phased out permanently after Covid-19

7 in 10 say they foresee a completely cashless future

1 in 5 rarely or never carry paper bills

Only 16% said they always carry cash

The average amount of cash carried is $46

77% believe all businesses should accept cash

Along with credit and debit cards, we now have the option of online payments with Venmo, Zelle, Square and many others.

It’s all about convenience, but there are concerns with a cashless lifestyle, including privacy breaches.