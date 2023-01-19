Stolen hot dog statue returned to West Virginia restaurant owner

The "cherished novelty" was stolen sometime after the restaurant was damaged in a fire, investigators said.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back.

The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in through the front door sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Soon after the statue was reported missing, a tip led deputies to a location where it was found undamaged. It was returned to restaurant owner Kerry Ellison, the statement said. The "cherished novelty" was valued at $1,000.

Investigators have not identified a suspect and are seeking information about the theft.

Weinerman had been found and had been safely returned to the DairyWinkle Thank you to the officers who returned him home. Who took it is still under investigation at this time. We will keep you updated... Posted by Dairy Winkle on Thursday, January 19, 2023