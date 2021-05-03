x
USPS releasing 'Star Wars' Forever Stamps

Ten new stamps inspired by the "Star Wars" droids will be available to purchase on May 4.
Credit: USPS
INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service is releasing a new line of Forever Stamps to celebrate STEM education.

The new stamps will feature droids from the "Star Wars" films, where technology plays a significant role. There will be 10 new stamps inspired by the characters. Fittingly, the stamps will be released on May 4.

Lucasfilm — the "Star Wars" production company — and Disney, which owns it, have continued to put STEM education on a platform with the Star Wars: Force for Change initiative that aims to empower the next generation of innovators.

The stamps will be introduced in a virtual ceremony, available to watch on USPS' Facebook and Twitter pages on May 4.

Fans will be able to preorder the stamps beginning April 5 either online or by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724).

