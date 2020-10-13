Padres outfielder Tommy Pham in 'good condition' after stabbing, surgery

The Padres outfielder was stabbed in the lower back after asking people in the midst of an argument to move away from his car in the parking lot of Pacer's.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was in "good condition" Monday after undergoing surgery for a stab wound sustained Sunday, according to a statement from the team. San Diego police spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi confirmed that the stabbing incident reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday involved the Padres player.

According to police, the stabbing occurred when a fight broke out in the parking lot of Pacer's - a gentleman's club in the Midway area. Pham was attacked after coming upon the argument involving several people near his parked car. One of the people, unknown to Pham, knifed him when he asked them to move away from the vehicle, according to police and the baseball team.

Pham, 32, was transported to UCSD Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

None of Pham's organs were damaged, according to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune who first reported the story, but he did receive stitches for the wound that pieces all three layers of skin.

The San Diego Padres issued the following statement Monday:

“We are aware of the incident last night involving Tommy Pham. He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is currently in good condition. He is expected to make a full recovery. The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident and we will have no further comment at this time.”

Pham issued his own statement as follows:

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night. I truly appreciate the hard work of the SDPD as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD’s Western Division at (619) 692-4800 or, to provide a tip anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.