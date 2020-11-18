RV company giving lucky health care worker free 7-day vacation

INDIANAPOLIS — An RV company is holding a special contest to show show thanks to health care workers this season.
The "Nominate a Healthcare Hero" contest from El Monte RV allows health care workers the opportunity to win a seven-day rental of an RV to go on a vacation.
The contest is open to those who work in health care: doctors, nurses, technicians, medical researchers, hospital workers, pharmacists, and more. Anyone who is at least 21 years old and a licensed member of an eligible branch of the medical field.
Nominate a health care worker online here. Submissions should include a photograph of the worker with a video of a personal statement describing why the contestant should win.
The winner will be chosen by voting on the contest website.
The contest is open through Dec. 13. A winner will be chosen Dec. 16. For more information on the contest, click here.