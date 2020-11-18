x
RV company giving lucky health care worker free 7-day vacation

El Monte RV is rewarding one health care worker with a free 7-day rental of an RV to go on a vacation.
INDIANAPOLIS — An RV company is holding a special contest to show show thanks to health care workers this season.

The "Nominate a Healthcare Hero" contest from El Monte RV allows health care workers the opportunity to win a seven-day rental of an RV to go on a vacation.

The contest is open to those who work in health care: doctors, nurses, technicians, medical researchers, hospital workers, pharmacists, and more. Anyone who is at least 21 years old and a licensed member of an eligible branch of the medical field.

Nominate a health care worker online here. Submissions should include a photograph of the worker with a video of a personal statement describing why the contestant should win.

The winner will be chosen by voting on the contest website.

The contest is open through Dec. 13. A winner will be chosen Dec. 16. For more information on the contest, click here.

