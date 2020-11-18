RV company giving lucky health care worker free 7-day vacation

El Monte RV is rewarding one health care worker with a free 7-day rental of an RV to go on a vacation.

INDIANAPOLIS — An RV company is holding a special contest to show show thanks to health care workers this season.

The "Nominate a Healthcare Hero" contest from El Monte RV allows health care workers the opportunity to win a seven-day rental of an RV to go on a vacation.

The contest is open to those who work in health care: doctors, nurses, technicians, medical researchers, hospital workers, pharmacists, and more. Anyone who is at least 21 years old and a licensed member of an eligible branch of the medical field.

Nominate a health care worker online here. Submissions should include a photograph of the worker with a video of a personal statement describing why the contestant should win.

🎉We're giving away a FREE vacation!🎉

Nominate a healthcare worker to win a 7-day RV rental vacation from El Monte RV! For more details on how to enter and official rules, please visit: https://t.co/UbMrWYVWXX pic.twitter.com/mABDZaS81U — El Monte RV (@elmonterv) November 6, 2020

The winner will be chosen by voting on the contest website.