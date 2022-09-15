Swiss tennis star Roger Federer announces retirement

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in 2021. His next tournament, set for London next week, will be his farewell to professional tennis.

WASHINGTON — Swiss tennis great Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis after a tournament in London next week.

Federer is 41, and has won 20 Grand Slam titles.

He announced his retirement on Twitter, posting a letter to fans that thanked his family, coaches and team.

"Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life," Federer wrote.

Federer's last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 1/2 years.

He cited those operations in the letter as part of his decision to end his career.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," he wrote. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

Federer's farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

He also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.