Reports: Richard Donner, 'Superman,' 'Lethal Weapon' director, dead at 91

Donner's career spanned five decades.

Hollywood Director Richard Donner, known for film series like Christopher Reeves' "Superman" and "Lethal Weapon," died Monday, according to multiple reports. He was 91 years old. A cause of death has not been announced.

Donner started his laundry list of directorial and production credits on the small screen, working on shows like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E," among others throughout the 1960s and early '70s. His big break on the silver screen came with 1976's "The Omen," starring Gregory Peck and Lee Remick. Just two years later, Donner directed the first "Superman" film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, despite the film's great success, grossing over $300 million in 1798, producers Alexander and Ilya Salkind fired Donner via telegram.

Later on in his career, Donner moved to production, sometimes alongside his wife Lauren Shuler Donner with their production company The Donners' Company. where he helped produce films like "Free Willy," and 2000's "X-Men." Donner's last director credit was for 2006's "16 Blocks," starring Bruce Willis, about an alcoholic cop transporting a prisoner to another part of the city.

Donner is survived by his wife of 36 years.