Rhode Island community steps up after man's egg stand is robbed

A Rhode Island community is rallying behind a small business owner who lost everything thanks to a thief.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Back behind Guy Daniels' North Kingstown, Rhode Island home, birds of a feather flock together.

"These are strictly girls. They're very beautiful girls, I might add. They're very, very friendly," Daniels said.

In April, he added 21 feathered friends to his family. When they're not pecking at his property, they're serving a purpose. He set up an "on your honor" egg stand outside of his home.

"Our chickens just got old enough to lay eggs, so we've been putting them out since a week ago, Friday," Daniels said.

The point isn't to make money — they're just $3 per dozen — but to do it for fun. But before long, someone took that opportunity away.

A sign on the stand now reads "sorry no eggs." When Daniels recently went to check on things, everything was gone.

"The refrigerator, the money, the eggs — gone, stolen," Daniels said.

Frustrated, he posted on social media to let potential customers know there'd be no eggs until further notice.

"It was the dark heartedness that really bummed us out," Daniels said. "But the response we got just blew us out of the water."

Within minutes, hundreds began reaching out.

Deb Lynn was one of the people who didn't hesitate to help. She didn't think twice about offering up her extra mini-fridge.

"That's terrible in these trying times. Somebody is trying to sell eggs (and) make a little bit of money," Lynn said.

Once she got out of work, she dropped off her donation. Others saw what she was doing and offered to pay for it, but she declined.

"I don't need money that bad," Lynn said. "I give things away all the time. I'm a giver."

"That was really wonderful and generous of her and we appreciate her," Daniels said.

Another man donated another mini-fridge.

"We didn't expect it. It was wonderful," Daniels said.

Dozens of others have said they'd stop by to purchase a dozen eggs, restoring faith in humanity.