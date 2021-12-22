Reports of another possible Amazon Web Services outage, unclear how widespread

Reports started to come in on Twitter and the website Downdetector, where users reported not being able to access various websites.

While it was still unclear earlier on Wednesday morning just how widespread the problems were, reports started to come in at around 8 a.m. ET on social media and on the website Downdetector.com, where multiple users said sites hosted by Amazon Web Services appeared to be down again.

Various commenters conveyed frustration with one asking "what is going on...AGAIN," just before 8 a.m. ET Wednesday and on into the hour, under the Amazon Web Services search on Downdetector.com, with one user reporting in Portuguese that they were having problems in Sao Paulo, Brazil as well.

Multiple users on Twitter pointed out the reports of down sites in various places, pointing back to an Amazon Web Services disruption as the possible cause.



Reports of outages came as far as Chicago in the U.S., and local media there noted, Amazon Web Services did note some progress in trying to quickly fix the issue, which comes not long after a previous widescale outage.

A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network earlier in December severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for hours, raising questions about the vulnerability of the internet and its concentration in the hands of a few firms.