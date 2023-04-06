Lance Reddick's family disputes reported cause of death

The 60-year-old's death came just days before the theatrical release of "John Wick: Chapter 4," which he starred in.

WASHINGTON — Lance Reddick's family disputed reports circulating about the actor's official cause of death.

TMZ reported on Thursday that the 60-year-old "John Wick" star died of heart and artery disease. The tabloid, which said it obtained Reddick's death certificate, also said the star was to be cremated.

The family's attorney James Hornstein issued a statement to PEOPLE and Yahoo Entertainment later Thursday disputing the claims.

"I have represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie. The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions," the attorney's statement read.

Hornstein added Reddick was "the most physically fit person I've ever known."

"On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family," the statement concluded.

TMZ reported that Reddick died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

The American Heart Association defines ischemia is a condition in which blood flow and oxygen is restricted or reduced in a part of the body. According to the Mayo Clinic, atherosclerosis is the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls that overtime can block blood flow or lead to a blood clot.

The 60-year-old's death came just days before the theatrical release of "John Wick: Chapter 4," which he starred in. Reddick played Charon, a concierge at The Continental Hotel.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne honored their co-star.

“We lost our brother, and in a really sort of very shocking way. I think we’re all still in shock. “Life is," the visibly shaken Fishburne said, pausing briefly before continuing, "hard sometimes.”

“Just to be in his light and to get a chance to work with him, I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Reeves said about Reddick. “He had such a passion for his work and his craft. He was gracious. He had a dignity to him and a presence.”

The Baltimore-born-and-raised star was a Yale University drama school graduate who enjoyed some success after school by landing guest or recurring roles “CSI: Miami” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” He also appeared in several movies, including “I Dreamed of Africa,” “The Siege” and “Great Expectations.”

Before starring in the "John Wick" movies, Reddick starred in HBO's "The Wire," as Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels. His character appeared in all 60 episodes of the show's five-season run.