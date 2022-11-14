'He was more than a football player': Remembering the UVA shooting victims

Thousands gathered on the south lawn of the University of Virginia Monday night. They stood together in silence for more than 30 minutes.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The silence was deafening as thousands of people lined the south lawn on the University of Virginia campus Monday night.

Many of them held candles; some held flowers – all in unimaginable pain as they stood in silence for more than 30 minutes.

"I know a lot of people went to sleep very very scared and woke up also more alarmed," said Zoe Tran, a student at UVA. She told WUSA9 she was even more upset when she learned one of the three victims was a friend.

D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler were all shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the shooting happened on board a bus, that had 25 other students on it, as they returned from a field trip to see a play in D.C.

Police arrested and charged Christopher Darnell Jones in connection to the shooting. He was arrested Monday morning just south of Richmond.

All three of the young men who were killed were on the UVA Cavaliers Football Team.

"He was much more than a football player," Tran said of D'Sean Perry. Tran said the two met during her first year on campus and quickly became friends.

"He was an amazing studio artist. He loved anime, loved to cook and was one of the most loyal people" said Tran.

She told WUSA9 he was very quiet but extremely sweet, gentle and playful. She said he was a religious person.

Tran said this has been a tough loss to the campus community, but the outpouring of support on Monday shows how strong the bond they all share is.

She told WUSA9 she is absolutely heartbroken but is so grateful for the time she had with Perry.