Rapper DMX reportedly suffered drug overdose, hospitalized

Multiple reports said the rapper experienced a drug overdose which caused a heart attack Friday, and that he was hospitalized.

Rapper DMX is said to have been hospitalized after experiencing a drug overdose which caused a heart attack, as TMZ first reported.

According to Variety, the outlet cited a source close to the rapper who confirmed that DMX has been hospitalized in the New York City area.

Reports say that the overdose happened at around 11 p.m. local time on Friday night at the rapper's home. DMX was reportedly taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, according to TMZ.

Multiple reports have pointed to the rapper's past struggles with addiction, and his multiple efforts to try and overcome substance abuse issues.

DMX experienced his rise to fame in the 1990s when he released his first album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” via the label Ruff Ryders along with Def Jam, in 1998. As Variety reported, in 1999 his release of “…And Then There Was X” went on to become his best-selling album and was certified five-time multiplatinum.