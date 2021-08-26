Q&A: Hoosier expert offers perspective on situation on Afghanistan

13News spoke with IU anthropology professor Dr. Nazif Shahrani to get broader perspective on what led us to this point.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the late 1970s, Dr. Nazif Shahrani’s collection of research into nomadic groups in his home state of Badakhshan, Afghanistan had just been published when a political coup turned his world upside down.

"I was here in the U.S. on post-doc and I was intending to return to Afghanistan, but then the coup in 1978, the communist coup, happened. And there was no country for me to go back to," Shahrani said.

A professor of Central Eurasian studies at Indiana University, Shahrani understands well the decades of multinational military occupation endured by Afghans.

He fields daily calls from family members still in Afghanistan, who are gripped with fear and few solutions as the Taliban regains control of Afghanistan after 20 years.

13News first reached out to Dr. Shahrani to get an expert perspective on the current U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. What followed was a candid conversation about the nature of the U.S. military industrial complex, perspective into palpable fear being felt by people facing Taliban rule for the first time in decades, and insight into what young resistance fighters organizing in the valleys of Panjshir province want from the Taliban.

13News: Can you give some context as to what the people in Afghanistan are going through right now?

Dr. Shahrani: Well, the people in Afghanistan are suffering. Suffering in ways that we cannot imagine only by watching what happens at the international airport.

People wanting to get out and grabbing onto the wheel of airplanes while they are on the tarmac trying to fly away and some of them have fallen off to their own deaths.

And then of course the chaos that has reigned in the airport for the last many days, without being really properly managed, and many more people have died.

So that in itself sort of gives you an idea of the fear people associate with Taliban and their government. Because many of them have experienced their rule twenty years ago, for five or six years, in the late 1990s.

The people are really desperate to get out.

Money has been frozen. All available funds in Afghanistan have been frozen. The Taliban don’t have access to money. They came and they expected that It would be the old times – they would have paper accounts and paper everything.

And what happened in the last five years is the country has digitized.

So when Taliban came, they couldn’t find anything on paper and they didn’t know how to manage all these digitized information system. So, they still haven’t been able to open the banks. They cannot pay anybody their salaries. And hundreds of thousands of people are on government pay. And also – because the private banks are also closed – because they are being managed by the central bank of Afghanistan and that will not be accessible to Taliban.

But they are apparently relying on Pakistani technicians now to come in and sort the mess for them.

So what’s happening, of course, is prices have multiplied - doubled and tripled. Of just basic foods. And people are suffering from hunger and from fear.

Taliban have announced they are going to essentially give amnesty to everybody and they are not going to take revenge and so forth - but in practice it is not true. They have been searching people’s homes and they have been confiscating people’s property.

And they are, in fact, taking revenge. They have hanged people, shot people. And they also said they were not going to prevent women from going classes or offices or so forth.

None of that has been true.

They have in fact imposed great restrictions and fear on women that they are not getting out of their homes.

If they go to their workplace they’re turned back or made to wear that whole enveloping, God-awful clothes that is commonly used in Afghanistan. And in the last 10-15 years it has been discarded. But now they are reintroducing all of that and abuse of people on the streets is going on.

That’s the reality of Afghanistan that we don’t see and don’t hear much about, either.

13News: I was reading the median age of Afghanistan is 18 years old, right? It’s a very young country. So, a lot of these kids really haven’t experienced rule under the Taliban rule. What’s your reaction to that?

Dr. Shahrani: The reality, demographically, the reality in Afghanistan is that somewhere close to 65 to 70 percent of Afghanistan's current population of an estimated 35 to 40 million....are below the age of 25. Below the age of 25.

These young people who have gotten their education, aspirations, and commitment to democratic way of life, freedom, liberties and all the rest – they are the ones who are suffering the most.

And amongst them of course are the young girls - who have also grown up with freedoms, and the Taliban are telling them, no it’s not going to happen.

And the problems also is that these large portion of the Afghan population are excluded from the political process, from political decision making that nobody is paying to their wishes and their whims with the exception of one young man in Panjshir provence, who is the son of the hero of resistance in Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Massoud who had been one of the toughest opponents of Taliban in their last rule – in that he was assassinated two days before 9/11, on September 9 in 2001.

[Ahmad Massoud] was only 8 years old at the time. Now he is 32 years old.

[Ahmad Massoud] is educated in U.K., both in military and has a Master’s Degree – I think in international relations and political science and so forth.

He has now organized a defense against the Taliban in own province, his father’s own place of resistance. And he is now representing the youth, this burgeoning youth in Afghanistan.

His demands are very simple.

He says, I’m willing to negotiate if Taliban are going to agree to a few very simple principles.

One, the election is going to be the means for choosing future leaders of Afghanistan.

Second – the government has to be decentralized in allowing community self governance as a principle. So that people, their villages, their districts, their provinces and so forth have to be able to elect their own political officers. And they should be able to hire, recruit, their own civil servants instead of everyone being appointed from Kabul by the president. Which is basically what the constitution of Afghanistan calls.

Just imagine if during Trump’s administration, President Trump had the right to appoint every governor in the United States of America. Every judge. Every police commander. Every military officer – you just name it. Everyone. And what would America be like? And that’s the reality that Afghans have lived with for 140 years.

And this is what we have in fact supported for the last 16 years at least, because we oversaw the current constitution of Afghanistan that was passed in 2004.

And we condone this kind of strong, centralized, constitutional structure for Afghanistan.

Ahmad Massoud is saying this has to change. This has to change. And these are very simple principles, and Taliban are not willing to do that, and you will see. This is the wish of the youth of Afghanistan.

He is insisting on peaceful resolution if Taliban agree to these conditions. And since Taliban are not likely to agree to this, the only way out is to agree to a prolonged war. The forever war, the meaningless war, will unfortunately go on because the Taliban are not willing to allow people their freedoms.

And I think women and girls are going to be suffering the most. All of Afghanistan will suffer, but they will suffer more.

13News: You don’t have to answer this question necessarily, but what is it like for you?

Dr. Shahrani: It’s obviously very distressing. My entire career has been affected by this war. I have lived most of my career with this war. I essentially did my research, my doctoral dissertation research, in the 1970s in Afghanistan. And came back to the U.S. to finish my doctoral dissertation. I was here in the U.S. on post-doc and I was intending to return to Afghanistan, but then the coup in 1978 the communist coup happened, and there was no country for me to go back to.

So my entire career has been shaped by this war, continuous wars.

My wife is from Egypt, and I have children here born and raised here in America.

So otherwise, my entire family are there. An entire village full of them. They are still suffering. Their suffering is my suffering.

They call me and call friends, colleagues, day and night. My phone has been busy the entire time since the collapse of the Kabul government. People worrying about, and asking how, I can help them to get out of the country.

My thing is leaving the country is not the solution - we have to resist. We have to fight. We have to do something. But they tell me, you’re in America saying this. Can you see from our perspective?

It is painful. Something that questions, I think, the core of my ethical being in terms of, what can I do? How can I help the situation?

And the only thing I can do is really to plead with the international community that they have an obligation. We as Americans have who have invested a lot but we have not managed that investment very well.

We invested in thieves, and kleptocrats, and indecent people. We as Americans have to ask our government how our foreign policy is made.

13News: What is it like to see things you’ve been warning about for decades come to a head this past year?

Dr. Shahrani: Some things in human behavior we cannot predict. That doesn’t make it any easier. It makes it harsher.

When you know something could have been done and it was not done. We have many things of this war in Afghanistan that could have had a very different trajectory if we wanted it to.

For one thing – if we had better partners in Afghanistan over the last 20 years.

We could have picked people to work with who are honest. Who care. And those things are not very difficult, but we went and worked with thieves.

Dr. Shahrani has held research or teaching positions at Harvard’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Stanford University, UCLA, and other universities before moving to Indiana University in 1990. He was a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars of the Smithsonian Instituted (1997-1998) and has authored pieces about the war in Afghanistan for Al Jazeera and The New York Times.