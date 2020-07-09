Prince Harry and Meghan repay UK for home renovations

Renovations to the home totaled about $3 million.

ENGLAND, UK — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just bought a new house in California, but they also paid back the cost of renovations to their English cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived at Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle after they married in 2018. Renovations to the home totaled about $3 million.

On Monday, the couple's spokesperson announced a contribution was paid to the grant that covers the royal family's funding and is provided by the British tax payers.