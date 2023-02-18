President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care

ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter will receive hospice care and spend his "remaining time" at home, according to a statement issued Saturday from The Carter Center.
The former 39th president had been in and out of the hospital recently. Carter, 98, served as commander in chief from 1977 to 1981.
Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.
Jason Carter, Carter's grandson, tweeted Saturday that his grandparents are "at peace."